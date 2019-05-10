Mumbai AC local fares alert! Indian Railways extends offer for air-conditioned local train; details here

Mumbai local travellers cheer! Fares of Mumbai AC local will continue to be at introductory levels till May 31. Indian Railways has decided to continue the introductory fare for the country's first air-conditioned EMU train up to 31 May 2019. Due to this, the base fare of a single journey on the Mumbai AC local shall remain 1.2 times of the base fare of existing single first-class journey tickets. According to a press release issued by Western Railways, with the commencement of the AC EMU train on 25 December 2017, it was decided that as an introductory offer, the fare of the Mumbai AC local train will be 1.2 times of base fare of first class for the first six months and after that it will be charged as 1.3 times. But, now this introductory offer, which had been extended earlier in the past till 24 April 2019, had been further extended up to 31 May 2019. Thus, the fare table for the local train will continue accordingly. According to Western Railways, in the year 2018-19, the first AC local train of India collected a total earning of around Rs 19 crore. The zone also claimed that the services of this local train are getting a very good response from commuters. In the single month of April 2019, the AC local train earned around Rs 1.84 crore. The AC local train, which was launched on 25 December 2017 has earned a total revenue of around Rs 24 crore up to 30 April 2019. At present, the AC EMU train runs 12 services from Monday to Friday on Churchgate-Virar section of Western Railways. The first AC EMU local train has been manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. The local train boasts several modern features such as automatic door closure system, LED lighting, a talk-back system for commuters to seek assistance from the train guard in case of an emergency, GPS-based passenger information system, LED-based coach identification system for door malfunctioning and alarm chain pulling, modular luggage racks, etc.