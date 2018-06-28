Much-needed step! Western Railway launches special precautionary safety drive for monsoon

Western Railway has launched a special precautionary safety drive. (Reuters)

Western Railway has launched a special precautionary safety drive across its entire network to ensure safe travel for its passengers during extreme weather conditions in monsoon season.

“The special safety drive, launched earlier this week, will continue till the end of September during which WR’s all divisions will be put on the alert mode to prevent accidents due to a cyclonic storm, heavy rainfall, landslides etc,” a senior WR official added. Special precautions will be taken in areas that are prone to landslides, hill slips, boulder fallings etc. and proper patrolling will be carried out in the vulnerable and identified sections.

“Identification of new and additional vulnerable points, trimming of tree branches infringing the tracks, clearing drainage in yards and clock sections, prevention of water-logging on tracks to avoid track circuiting failure, joint inspection by signalling and pathway staff of points, crossings and track circuits etc will be ensured,” a statement issued by the chief spokesperson of WR Ravinder Bhakar said.

“Besides, frequent and intensive footplate inspection of the vulnerable sections, especially during the night, will be ensured as well as adequate measures will be taken when the advance warning is received from India Meteorological Department,” Bhakar said.

The UP line between Bhilad and Sanjan section of WR in Gujarat was affected due to very heavy rains in the early morning hours of June 25.

“During an inspection by General Manager, WR, he also gauged the alertness level of the railway staff to deal with such crisis. As the restoration work was ensured on a war footing, the situation was contained within the earliest possible time,” the statement said.