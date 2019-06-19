Much-needed! Indian Railways officials to travel in general class coaches to take passengers’ feedback

Travelling on an Indian Railways train? Soon you will be able to share feedback with railway staff, including GMs, railway managers. Indian Railways plans to take a major step to improve the services. As travelling by trains is considered to be an opportunity to gain first-hand insight on the actual conditions, Indian Railways is eying "moments of truth" with passengers and customers to gain knowledge that will help improve facilities on trains. Railway officials have been asked to travel in all classes including the general class coaches. A circular was recently issued by the Chairman of Railway Board and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary, Vinod Kumar Yadav, directing all General Managers, Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) and unit heads of the national transporter to personally ensure that the officials working under them frequently travel by train in the course of their official tours. These officials should inspect the conditions of the train coaches as well as interact widely with passengers. The circular further stated that the inspection note of the officials must invariably contain a report on the conditions of such facilities and quality of services on trains including bio-toilets, catering, among other services. In the circular, Yadav also stated that he expects a feedback from all the General Managers that these instructions have been passed on to all railway officials. It further said that the MCDOs (Monthly Confidential Demi Official) shall henceforth contain a paragraph on key points gathered from the inspection reports of the officials. On the basis of the crucial points gathered from the officials, corrective measures will be carried out to improve and enhance the railway services, the circular added. With all the recent developments, there is no doubt that Indian Railways is on a spree to improve services and facilities across its network. From upgradation of railway infrastructure to the introduction of various passenger-friendly amenities, Piyush Goyal-chaired Railway Ministry is taking several noteworthy measures in a bid to give world-class railway facilities to passengers.