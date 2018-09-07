MPs meet Northern Railways officials, list demands for their constituencies

The MPs were assured that the railways would resolve the public grievances and issues put forth by them as early as possible.

Members of Parliament, whose constituencies fall in the Delhi Division of Northern Railways, met senior officials of the zone on Thursday and listed their demands for their constituencies, a statement from the NR said.

Minister of State for External Affairs General V K Singh (Retd), Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Meenakashi Lekhi, Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Rajendra Agrawal, Ramesh Chander Kaushik, Sardar Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar along with the representatives of some other MPs met the General Manager, Northern Zone, Vishwesh Chaube and other senior railway officials of the zone.

Chaube briefed the MPs regarding the various developmental activities and new initiatives taken up by the zone within the jurisdiction of the Delhi Division.

A presentation in this regard was given showcasing various completed, ongoing and planned works relating to passenger amenities, infrastructure and services at stations and trains over the Delhi Division, the statement said.

“As per the directives issued by Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, a meeting was held by general manager, Northern Railway today with MPs whose parliamentary constituencies come in the jurisdiction of the Delhi Division.

“The MPs, while appreciating the good work being done by NR in general, put forward the various requirements and demands of passengers/rail users of the stations/areas of their respective constituencies,” it said.

The MPs were assured that the railways would resolve the public grievances and issues put forth by them as early as possible.

Senior officials of the railways said that Goyal has instructed senior officials of each division to meet the local MPs and listen to their requirements and issues. Such meetings were carried out in every division of the railways on Thursday.