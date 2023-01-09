More than 260 trains cancelled, many continue to get delayed as visibility reaches a new low

As visibility in Delhi and the NCR region decreased considerably over dense fog conditions, several trains and flights went behind schedule. The thick layer of fog covered the national capital and its adjoining areas.

A total of 267 trains, including 82 express trains, 140 passenger trains and 40 sub-urban trains, were cancelled on Monday due to the fog causing much inconvenience for the passengers. Some of these include the Rajdhani Express, Duronto Express.

Anvt Garib Rath, Sealdah Rajdhani, Howrah Rajdhani, Jainagar Garib Rath, New Delhi Bhuneshwar Express, and the Duranto Express are some of the trains thar are running late for more than 8 hours. While Duranto Express is 13.30 hours late, Sealdah Rajdhani is 11.30 hours late, as per the Indian Railways.

Earlier on Sunday, around 335 trains were delayed, 88 cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 short-terminated due to dense fog..

The visibility in the region decreased to less than 25 meters at 6 am. IMD data said, visibility was recorded at 5:30 am today in Bhatinda-0 metres, Amritsar-25 and Ambala-25 metres each, Hissar-50 metres, Delhi (Safdarjung)-25 metres, Delhi (Palam)-50 metres; Uttar Pradesh: Agra-0 metre, Lucknow (Amausi)-0 metres, Varanasi (Babatpur)-25 metres, Bareilly-50 metres.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, five flights were diverted and 30 were delayed. Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday tweeted,”Due to dense fog and poor visibility in #Delhi, flight arrivals and departures are impacted.”

Moreover, IGIA issued a statement saying: “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport…Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight reactions.”