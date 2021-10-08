More seats for passenger convenience! Indian Railways to attach extra coaches in 14 pairs of trains; see list

To make travelling hassle-free and convenient for passengers, the Western Railway zone has decided to augment additional coaches in 14 pairs of trains on a temporary basis.
Augmentation of additional coaches in trains: Indian Railways to join additional coaches in several trains for passengers’ convenience! Booking tickets for passenger trains has always been a challenge for railway passengers. Thus, in a bid to make travelling hassle-free and convenient for passengers, the Western Railway zone has decided to augment additional coaches in 14 pairs of trains on a temporary basis. As per a statement issued by the zonal railways, these trains with extra coaches will be operated during the months of October, November & December. Following is the list of trains, to run with attached additional coaches:
- Train Number 09021/09022 Bandra Terminus-Lucknow Special to run with an extra Sleeper coach. The train will run from Bandra Terminus from 16 October 2021 to 27 November 2021 and from Lucknow from 17 October 2021 to 28 November 2021.
- Train Number 09017/09018 Bandra Terminus-Haridwar Special to run with an extra Sleeper coach. The train will run from Bandra Terminus from 13 October 2021 to 1 December 2021 and from Haridwar from 14 October 2021 to 2 December 2021.
- Train Number 02929/02930 Bandra Terminus-Jaisalmer Special to run with an additional Second Class Seating Coach. The train will run from Bandra Terminus on 8, 15 and 22 October 2021 and from Jaisalmer on 9, 16 and 23 October 2021.
- Train Number 02995/02996 Bandra Terminus-Ajmer Special to run with two extra Second Class Seating coaches. The train will run from Bandra Terminus from 8 October 2021 to 1 December 2021 and from Ajmer from 7 October 2021 to 30 November 2021.
- Train Number 04818/04817 Dadar-Bhagat ki Kothi Special augmented with an extra Sleeper Class coach. It will run from Dadar from 8 October 2021 to 30 November 2021 (on nominated days) and from Bhagat ki Kothi from 7 October 2021 to 29 November 2021.
- Train Number 02474/02473 Bandra Terminus-Bikaner Special to run with an additional Second Class Seating coach. The train will run from Bandra Terminus from 12 October 2021 to 30th November 2021 (on nominated days) and from Bikaner from 11 October 2021 to 29 November 2021.
- Train Number 02490/02489 Dadar-Bikaner Special to run with an additional Second Class Seating coach. The train will run from Dadar from 10 October 2021 to 1 December 2021 (on nominated days) and from Bikaner from 9 October 2021 to 30 November 2021.
- Train Number 04708/04707 Dadar-Bikaner Special to run with an additional AC 3-Tier and two Sleeper Class coaches. The train will run from Dadar from 8 October 2021 to 1 December 2021 (on nominated days) and Bikaner from 7 October 2021 to 30 November 2021.
- Train Number 09707/09708 Bandra Terminus-Shri Ganganagar Special to run with two additional Sleeper Class coaches. The train will run from Bandra Terminus from 9 October 2021 to 2 December 2021 and from Shri Ganganagar from 7 October 2021 to 30 November 2021.
- Train Number 09059/09060 Surat-Muzaffarpur Special to run with an additional Sleeper Class coach. It will run from Surat from 22 October 2021 to 26 November 2021 and from Muzaffarpur from 24 October 2021 to 28 November 2021.
- Train Number 09069/09070 Okha-Varanasi Special to run with an additional Sleeper Class coach. The train will run from Okha from 21 October 2021 to 18 November 2021 and from Varanasi from 23 October 2021 to 20 November 2021.
- Train Number 09537/09538 Okha-Jaipur Special to run with an additional Sleeper Class coach. The train will run from Okha from 25 October 2021 to 22 November 2021 and from Jaipur from 26 October 2021 to 23 November 2021.
- Train Number 02460/02459 Indore -Jodhpur Special to run with two additional Second Class Seating coaches. It will run from Indore from 8 October 2021 to 1 December 2021 and from Jodhpur from 7 October 2021 to 30 November 2021.
- Train Number 04802/04801 Indore-Jodhpur Special to run with two additional Second Class Seating coaches. The train will run from Indore from 10 October 2021 to 4 December 2021 and from Jodhpur from 9 October 2021 to 2 December 2021.
