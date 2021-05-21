More Rajdhani Express trains temporarily cancelled! Indian Railways halts various special Trains; See list

Indian Railways has been witnessing low occupancy in several passenger trains.

Temporary cancellation/reduction of frequency of Rajdhani Special Trains: With surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has been witnessing low occupancy in several passenger trains. Recently, the national transporter had cancelled multiple passenger trains across various zones including Eastern Railways, Western Railways, Northern Railways, Northeast Frontier Railways, etc. The East Coast Railway zone has now announced more temporary cancellations / reduction of services of Rajdhani Express Special Trains due to low occupancy. Following is the list of Rajdhani Express Special Train services along with other details, that the East Coast Railway zone has decided to cancel / reduce the frequency:

Train Number 02823 Bhubaneshwar – New Delhi Rajdhani Express Special running via Tatanagar Junction has been temporary cancelled for 21 May, 24 May, 27 May, 28 May, 31 May 2021

Train Number 02824 New Delhi – Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express Special running via Tatanagar Junction has been temporary cancelled for 22 May, 25 May, 27 May, 29 May and 1 June 2021

Train Number 02825 Bhubaneshwar – New Delhi Rajdhani Express Special running via Adra Junction has been temporary cancelled for 26 May 2021

Train Number 02826 New Delhi – Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express Special running via Adra Junction has been temporary cancelled for 28 May 2021

Train Number 02855 Bhubaneshwar – New Delhi Rajdhani Express Special running via Sambalpur City, Anara has been temporary cancelled for 22 May, 29 May 2021

Train Number 02856 New Delhi – Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express Special running via Sambalpur City, Anara has been temporary cancelled for 23 May, 30 May 2021

Recently, the Western Railway zone had also cancelled three pairs of special trains due to a decrease in the number of passengers. These three train pairs are Ahmedabad – Muzaffarpur Special train, Ahmedabad – Nagpur Special train and Ahmedabad – Kevadia Jan Shatabdi Special train.