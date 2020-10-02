More IRCTC special trains! Indian Railways looks to introduce 200 more trains for festival season

The national transporter was monitoring the passenger services every day. (Image: Reuters)

Indian Railways: More IRCTC Special trains for festive season! Indian Railways is mulling introducing as many as 200 IRCTC special trains between October 15 and November 30, a report by PTI quoted Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav as saying. This would aid in serving the Indian Railways passengers wishing to travel during the festivals without them having to face hardships. The announcement comes at a time when all regular passenger trains are under indefinite suspension since March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since May 12, the national transporter has been operating limited IRCTC special trains to facilitate movement of those in need. At present, 15 pairs of special Rajdhani trains from Delhi to different parts of India are operating, along with 100 pairs of long-distance trains. Moreover, Indian Railways also began operating 80 additional trains last month.

The report quoted Yadav as saying that meetings have been conducted with zonal general managers. General managers have been asked to assess the pandemic situation in their respective zones after talking to local authorities. The managers have also been directed to submit to the Indian Railways their reports regarding the number of trains that could be run in these zones during festivals. At this point, Yadav added, 200 trains is only an estimated number, and the actual trains to be introduced could be more.

He added that the national transporter was monitoring the passenger services every day, based on the situation of the pandemic and the requirements of the state governments. Yadav said that Railways would run trains as needed after assessing the situation. He also said that the clone trains introduced by Indian Railways on high-demand routes were witnessing an occupancy rate of about 60% currently.

Explaining how the transporter was running these clone trains, Yadav said that the team was analysing the data on trains every morning using a software. Wherever they found a long passenger waitlist, they ran a clone train on that route.