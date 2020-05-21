More IRCTC special trains coming soon! Relief for Indian Railways passengers; counter ticket bookings to open

In the next two-three days, ticket bookings will resume at counters of different railway stations.

More IRCTC special trains to run on Indian Railways network in the coming days! Today, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal made an announcement about the resumption of more passenger train services in the upcoming days. The announcement comes within days of Indian Railways deciding to run 200 IRCTC special trains from June 1. Besides, from tomorrow, booking of train tickets will also resume at nearly 1.7 lakh common service centres across the nation. Also, the minister announced that in the next two-three days, ticket bookings will resume at counters of different railway stations.

The Railway Minister has also said that his ministry has permitted the operation of shops at railway stations. However, only takeaways will be permitted, Goyal said.

From 1 June 2020, as many as 200 special passenger train services will be operated by the national transporter. The online ticket bookings for these trains started today (21 May 2020) at 10:00 AM. According to the Railway Minister, many people across the country want to go home. Also, there are many people who want to return to work in cities which is a very good sign, he stated. According to Indian Railways, 1,78,990 tickets having 4,23,538 number of passengers have been booked from 10:00 AM today, for the IRCTC special trains.

For these new 200 IRCTC special trains, the advance reservation period is of 30 days. The ticket bookings for these trains can only be made online through the IRCTC website or Rail Connect mobile app. These special trains will have AC as well as non AC coaches. Besides, the trains will also have general sleeper class coaches, but there will be no unreserved coaches. All travelling passengers will have to follow various instructions to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic including social distancing, wearing masks, thermal screening, downloading of Aarogya Setu mobile app, etc.