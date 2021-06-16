More Indian Railways trains to resume soon! See full train list here

Other than restoring special trains, there has also been an increase in the frequency of many special trains.

Restoration of Special Train Services: For the convenience and better movement of railway passengers, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is restoring several suspended train services across the rail network. According to the Northern Railway zone, the operation of several special train services, which were earlier temporarily suspended or cancelled by the national transporter, are now being resumed. Other than restoring special trains, there has also been an increase in the frequency of many special trains. Check out the list of passenger special trains that are being resumed by the Northern Railway zone in the coming days:

Restoration of trains

Train Number 02994 Udaipur City – Delhi Sarai Rohilla special from 18 June 2021

Train Number 02993 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Udaipur City special from 19 June 2021

Train Number 02487 Bikaner – Delhi Sarai Rohilla special from 19 June 2021

Train Number 02488 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bikaner special from 19 June 2021

Train Number 02481 Jodhpur – Delhi Sarai Rohilla special from 18 June 2021

Train Number 04702 Lalgarh – Abohar special from 18 June 2021

Train Number 04701 Bhatinda – Lalgarh special from 20 June 2021

Train Number 04721 Jodhpur – Bhatinda special from 19 June 2021

Train Number 04722Abohar – Jodhpur special from 18 June 2021

Train Number 09749 Suratgarh – Bhatinda special from 19 June 2021

Train Number 09750 Bhatinda – Suratgarh special from 19 June 2021

Train Number 04735 Sriganganagar – Ambala special from 18 June 2021

Train Number 04736 Ambala – Sriganganagar special from 19 June 2021

Train Number 09579 Rajkot – Delhi Sarai Rohilla special from 24 June 2021

Train Number 09580 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Rajkot special from 25 June 2021

Train Number 09415 Ahmedabad – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra special from 27 June 2021

Train Number 09416 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Ahmedabad special from 29 June 2021

Increase in frequency of trains