More Indian Railways’ Special Trains to resume; see train list & their restoration dates

Restoration of Passenger Special Trains: For the convenience of Indian Railways’ passengers, the national transporter is resuming several suspended train services. According to the Eastern Railway zone, the operation of several Special Trains, which were earlier temporarily cancelled by the national transporter in various sections, are now being resumed. The zonal railway stated that these suspended passenger special trains will resume services this month and the halts, timings and routes of these trains will remain the same. Following is the full list of passenger special trains that are being resumed by the Eastern Railway zone, along with their restoration dates:

Train Number 03401 Bhagalpur – Danapur Special from 14 June 2021

Train Number 03402 Danapur – Bhagalpur Special from 14 June 2021

Train Number 03419 Bhagalpur – Muzaffarpur Special from 14 June 2021

Train Number 03420 Muzaffarpur – Bhagalpur Special from 14 June 2021

Train Number 03063 Howrah – Balurghat Special from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03064 Balurghat – Howrah Special from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03113 Kolkata – Lalgola Special from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03114 Lalgola – Kolkata Special from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03141 Sealdah – New Alipurduar Special from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03142 New Alipurduar – Sealdah Special from 17 June 2021

Train Number 03145 Kolkata – Radhikapur Special from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03146 Radhikapur – Kolkata Special from 17 June 2021

Train Number 03163 Sealdah – Saharsa Special from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03164 Saharsa – Sealdah Special from 17 June 2021

Train Number 03169 Sealdah – Saharsa Special (via Purnea) from 17 June 2021

Train Number 03170 Saharsa – Sealdah Special (via Purnea) from 18 June 2021

Train Number 03181 Kolkata – Silghat Town Special from 21 June 2021

Train Number 03182 Silghat Town – Kolkata Special from 22 June 2021