More bullet train networks? After Mumbai-Ahmedabad, other routes being considered for high-speed rail

More bullet trains coming soon? In a bid to assess the feasibility of setting up bullet train networks in other parts of the country, the Modi government is conducting detailed studies. The Centre has sanctioned India’s first-ever bullet train project, which will link Mumbai to Ahmedabad, covering a distance of around 508 km. The high-speed train project is scheduled for completion in 2023. According to a PTI report, the Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha said that once the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is successful, the Centre can think of launching bullet trains on other routes like Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata and other cities.

According to the minister, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Train Project is being implemented by a special purpose vehicle- National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) at a cost of around Rs 1,08,000 crore, with the financial and technical assistance from Japan government. Up to June 2019, about Rs 3,226.8 crore expenditure has been incurred on this project. While responding to supplementary questions, the minister said the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed project is viable as an average 36,000 passengers will travel and the minimum train fare is likely to be Rs 3,000.

On land acquisition for the project, Angadi said in the state of Gujarat, a total of 297 villages are coming on this line. He also said that over 97 per cent farmers in Gujarat have given their consent. While in Maharashtra, there is some problem, however, he claimed that those farmers will also give their consent.

Angadi further claimed that all environmental safeguards have been taken for the project. The entire bullet train corridor is being developed on an elevated track, which will minimize the impact on environment and ecology. Also, to ensure minimum impact on mangroves in Mumbai area, the high-speed train project involves a 21 km tunnel including 7 km under sea tunnel. Additionally, five times plantation of mangroves will be carried out, he said.

According to the minister, the younger generation in India is demanding such high-speed trains because the trains in neighbouring countries are running at a speed of 400 kmph but here, the trains are at below 100 kmph.