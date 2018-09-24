Monkey sneaks into Delhi Metro station, causes panic

The monkey entered the new Azadpur Metro Station at around 11:30 am. (Reuters)

The Delhi Metro had an unusual visitor Monday as a monkey wandered into an underground station on the Pink Line, briefly causing unease among passengers. The monkey entered the new Azadpur Metro Station at around 11:30 am. The new station building is underground and has an interchange facility with its old station (elevated) falling on the Yellow Line, a senior DMRC official said. The commuters were taken by surprise as the simian moved around the premises, with some of them feeling worried before it was shooed away.

The official said no one was harmed during the incident. The monkey, seen in the concourse area, was “whisked away by the CISF and DMRC staff” shortly after it had entered the premises. Pink Line at present connects Majlis Park in north Delhi and Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi. Azadpur is a thickly populated area and has a huge agrarian and vegetable mandi. Incidentally, in September last year, a video that had surfaced and gone viral, showed a monkey taking a ride inside a Delhi Metro train. The monkey moved from one coach to another and eventually took a seat. The video drew mirth and laughter on the internet while some raised the security concern.