Modi visits Banaras station! Govt working towards better Indian Railways connectivity & clean, modern stations: PM

PM Modi visits Indian Railways’ Banaras station! On Monday past midnight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to Banaras railway station to review the development work done at the railway station in Uttar Pradesh. During the visit, PM Modi was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to the Prime Minister, the government is working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly railway stations. The Prime Minister also inspected key development works in Kashi and said it is the government’s endeavour to create the best possible infrastructure for the sacred city.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The project is spread over an area of five lakh square feet and links the temple premises to the river Ganga other than providing several facilities to devotees. The PM, after arriving in the holy city, also his parliamentary constituency, paid obeisance at the Kaal Bhairav Temple. He also took a dip in the river Ganga from where he collected holy water for worship at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

A few days ago, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply informed the Parliament that various railway stations are being redeveloped by the national transporter to provide modern amenities to passengers. Recently, two airport-like stations- Rani Kamalapati and Gandhinagar Capital railway stations have been developed and commissioned. On the basis of these two world-class stations as well as techno-economic feasibility, modernization of other railway stations is being done. Presently, the Railway Ministry is exploring various possibilities of funding to develop railway stations across the country under different models. For the construction of stations, time frame cannot be indicated at this stage as the station development program requires detailed techno-economic studies and various statutory clearances, the minister stated.