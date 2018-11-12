Modi government’s infra push! Up to Rs 65k cr set aside for Mumbai suburban rail revamp, says Piyush Goyal

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 6:24 AM

Up to Rs 65,000 crore has been approved for a host of rail infrastructure projects on the suburban network in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, railway minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

Piyush Goyal

Up to Rs 65,000 crore has been approved for a host of rail infrastructure projects on the suburban network in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, railway minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

These projects, investment for which were proposed in this year’s Union budget, include new works and upgradation of existing facilities on the busy network, which serves as the transport lifeline of the metropolis, he said.

Goyal said the Maharashtra government has been actively supporting these infrastructure projects, which seek to improve transportation and passenger amenities. “With the blessings of our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with active support of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the decision of having an investment of a whopping `60,000 to `65,000 crore in the last proposed budget has been approved.

“This will ensure upgradation of the suburban railway system of Mumbai and its adjacent areas,” he said. “Given the pace at which the infrastructure and public amenity works are being executed by the Railways, I believe that in the next four to four-and-a-half years, the suburban rail network of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai or Mahamumbai will see a complete metamorphosis,” Goyal said.

