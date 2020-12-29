Modi flags off 100th Kisan Rail

Kisan Rail and Krishi Udaan (agriculture flights) have made it possible for farmers to sell their crops in other states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the 100th run of Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal in a video conference event. Railways have launched these Kisan Rails to provide mobile cold storage to transport perishables like fruits, vegetables, milk, fish, among others.

“The Kisan Rail project not only shows the commitment of the government to serve the farmers but also serves as a proof of how fast our farmers are ready for new possibilities,“ Modi said, in a veiled reference to the Opposition’s criticism of ignoring the well-being of farmers. He also pointed out that farmer producer organisations and women self-help groups are also getting priority in agri-business and agri-infrastructure.

“Recent reforms will lead to expansion of agri business and these groups will be the biggest beneficiaries. Private investment in agriculture will support the government’s effort to help these groups,” Modi said.

Since the government is driving the Kisan Rail service as a major step towards increasing the income of farmers, no minimum quantity has been fixed to transport through Kisan Rail so that even the smallest produce can reach the big markets properly at a low price.

Kisan Rail and Krishi Udaan (agriculture flights) have made it possible for farmers to sell their crops in other states. Perishable rail cargo centres are being constructed in the vicinity of railway stations where farmers can store their produce and experiences from other countries and new technology are being incorporated into Indian agriculture.