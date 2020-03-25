Modi Cabinet gives nod for Indian Railways Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover over Delhi-Howrah main line; details

The construction of the Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover project is expected to be completed in the next five years, (Representative image)

Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover: In a major infrastructural boost for the Indian Railways network in the North Central zone, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the construction of the Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover. According to the recent Cabinet decision, the construction of the railway flyover to be taken up by the Ministry of Railways, has been approved. K.S. Dhatwalia, Director and Principal Spokesperson, Press Information Bureau (PIB) shared on Twitter that the construction of the Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover project is expected to be completed in the next five years, i.e., by the year 2024-2025. The railway flyover will be built around 3 km away from the Aligarh railway station and will come under the North Central Railway (NCR) zone.

Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover – facts, benefits and other details:

The total length of the Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover will be 22 kilometres

The flyover will be built at a total cost of Rs 1285 crore, according to PIB.

Present situation: At the Aligarh junction railway station, the Bareilly-Aligarh branch line terminates. The trains which are coming in from the Howrah side and are travelling towards the Harduaganj or Bareilly area, cross the Howrah-New Delhi main route. This route is the busiest section of the Indian Railways network.

Due to the heavy traffic on the section, there is almost no path or area available for the major surface crossing of the loaded freight trains, which are coming in from the Howrah side and are travelling towards the Harduaganj or Bareilly areas.

This situation often results in a heavy detention of trains at the Aligarh junction railway station. The Aligarh station has become a site of extreme congestion on the railway network. The heavy traffic on the section has also caused train delays and sometimes, the wagons of freight trains have to turn around on the operational route, due to the congestion.

Benefits of Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover: