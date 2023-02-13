Modernising Jaipur Railway Station! Check stunning photos of ‘riveting’ model here

The Indian Railways is modernizing its stations under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The national transporter has identified 1,275 stations across the country that will undergo modernization under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Starting with the Jaipur Railway Station, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday that the station which is at the capital of Rajasthan and also the gateway to several tourist spots will be modernised at a cost of Rs 717 crore.

The proposed design of the Jaipur station has been shared by the Ministry of Railways on their official Twitter account. Scrumptious Makeover of Jaipur! Take a look at the riveting design of the to-be-redeveloped Jaipur Junction Railway Station.#NayeBharatKaNayaStation” said the official update. Have a look at the photos.

During a lecture on the contribution of railways to India’s infrastructure development, organised by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Smriti Samaroh Samiti at Dhankya near Jaipur, Vaishnaw said the railways are carrying out the modernization exercise taking into account both its heritage value and development needs, PTI reported.

The project, which is valued at over Rs 700 Cr, will involve the modernization of the station. According to the official, tenders have already been issued for the work.

During his speech, the Union Minister praised the efforts of PM Modi in spreading the country’s skills globally under its its scheme of ‘One Station-One Product’.

He also stated that he was proud to see that the country’s engineers instead of relying on foreign technology were able to produce and deliver high-quality products such as the Vande Bharat trains. According to the minister, the quality of the trains produced by the country’s engineers is better than those used in Europe.

He also mentioned that Jaipur will get its first Vnade Bharat train soon.

On February 12, 2023, PM Modi dedicated the 246 km section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will significantly cut down the travel time between the national capital and Jaipur from five hours to 3.5 hours. The section, which connects Delhi to Laksin, is expected to be completed in about five years. The entire project, which spans 1,386 kilometres, is regarded as the longest in the country.