Modern & passenger-friendly facilities inaugurated at Indian Railways’ Surat station

Surat station has been provided with various facilities.

New facilities at Surat Station: Indian Railways’ Surat station in Gujarat provided with multiple modern and passenger-friendly facilities! Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh recently unveiled the plaque as well as inaugurated the heritage locomotive and selfie point at Surat railway station. She then inaugurated the CCTV Surveillance System control room, the VIP Room and the Coach Guidance System at Surat railway station. In her address, the minister emphasized that Surat station is the Mumbai Division’s second-highest passenger revenue-earning station. She also mentioned that the station holds a strategic position o­n the Mumbai-Delhi rail line, which is frequented by businessmen. Following are the inaugurated facilities at Surat station:

Vintage Locomotive Pedestal and Selfie Point in Circulating area

With a view to revisit Indian Railways’ heritage past in the city, a vintage locomotive has been placed o­n a pedestal in the station’s circulating area as well as a Selfie Point to uphold the dynamic nature of the Surat city.

Integrated Security System (CCTV control room and surveillance cameras)

To enhance passengers’ safety and security, high-tech cameras have been installed throughout station premises to cover all station areas round the clock. The work has been completed at a cost of Rs 1.2 crores. A total of 86 cameras will be covering the entire Surat railway station, with 68 cameras having already been installed and functional. While the rest of the cameras will be connected very soon.

Provision of Advanced Passenger Coach Guidance System

Coach Guidance System has been inaugurated with all coach indicators and announcement system of Platform Number 1, 2 and 3 provided with the latest internet-based Coach Position feeding, display as well as automatic announcement system. The installation of the system has been done at a cost of Rs 36 lakhs.

Redeveloped and upgraded VIP room

The old VIP room at Surat railway station has been redeveloped and upgraded. The VIP room’s area has been increased with a capacity to conduct meetings with more than 25 people at any given time.