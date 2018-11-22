MMRDA jurisdiction to expand, Mumbai Metro Operations Corp to be set up

Fadnavis, who is the chairman of the MMRDA, was speaking at the 146th meeting of the Authority here. (Reuters)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday said Palghar taluka and some parts of Vasai, Alibaug, Pen, Panvel and Khalapur talukas of Raigad district will be included in the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA). He also approved setting up of Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd for the operations and maintenance of the Mumbai Metro rail.

Fadnavis, who is the chairman of the MMRDA, was speaking at the 146th meeting of the Authority here. Apart from the inclusion of new areas as growth centres under the MMRDA and approval of establishment of Metro Operations Corporation Ltd, Fadnavis also approved the DPR (detailed project report) of three new Metro lines- 10, 11 and 12.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the Metro 10 – Gaimukh-Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) route is 11.2 km and the project cost is Rs 4,476 crore. There will be four elevated stations. The Wadala-CSMT Mumbai Metro 11 was 11.4 km in length and the Project cost was Rs 8739 crore. There will be 10 stations (2 elevated and 8 underground).

The Kalyan-Dombivali-Taloja Metro 12 will be an extension of Metro 5. Its total length will be 20.75 kms and the route will be completely elevated. Its total cost is Rs 4,132 crore. There will be 17 stations on the route. The statement said all these DPRs will be recommended for approval from the state government.

Fadnavis also gave his in-principle nod to the project implementation unit (PIU) for Virar-Alibaug multimodal transport corridor. Its total length is 97 kms and the project cost is Rs 39,841 crore. The chief minister also approved the MMRDA to work as the development authority for the development of Kalina campus of Mumbai University.