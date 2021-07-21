MG Contractors lowest bidder for construction of MAHSR bridges

Civil work contracts for the construction of 92% of the alignment — 325 km out of 351 km and five stations — have been awarded in Gujarat and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

Construction and real estate company MG Contractors has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of five special bridges between Vadodara and Ahmedabad, part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor project. Three companies, including MG Contractors, had bid for the project with the former emerging as the lowest bidder for the project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his former Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, had on September 14, 2017, laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore project.

The financial bids for the project were opened on Tuesday by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation for the construction of five special bridges, including one prestressed concrete bridge, and the erection of four steel truss bridges between Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

On Monday, MG Contractors emerged as the lowest bidder for another MAHSR project involving the construction of 11 rail bridges in the package MAHSR-P-1(B). These include four PSC bridges and the erection of seven steel truss bridges between Zaroli Village at the Maharashtra-Gujarat border and Vadodara, in Gujarat, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The bullet trains are expected to run at speeds of 320 km per hour covering the 508-km stretch in about two hours. The NHSRCL has, to date, acquired 1,035 hectares of land out of the total of 1,396 hectares required for the project. Of the 74% land acquisition so far, the majority – 96% — is in Gujarat, while only 25% is in Maharashtra.

Almost 96% of the land needed for the project in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli has been acquired.