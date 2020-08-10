Merger of 8 Indian Railways’ cadres into IRMS likely to be completed by November this year; details

To finalize its modalities, Indian Railways has hired consultancy firm McKinsey and Company.

The Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS)- the merger of eight major Indian Railways cadres into one single service, is expected to be completed by the month of November this year. To finalize its modalities, Indian Railways has hired consultancy firm McKinsey and Company. According to officials quoted in a PTI report, a meeting was recently conducted on the merging of the railway services, by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav with representatives of various cadres as well as railway unions. The restructuring of the national transporter was approved by the Union Cabinet in December 2019, by trimming the strength of the Railway Board to –half — from eight to four — and unifying the eight services of Indian Railways into a central service.

The cadres were informed by the national transporter that for all services, Indian Railways is thinking of uniform promotion till higher administrative grade based on best performing service in the grade for Senior Administrative Grade. According to an official quoted in the report, the future recruitment of IRMS would be through UPSC civil service exam.

On the other hand, a different process will be used to fill the posts requiring technical expertise like those in RDSO. He further said that all the posts of the merged cadre will be open for all IRMS members. From the UPSC civil service exam, fresh recruitment will be done to IRMS. Like it is done in ISRO/DRDO, the posts requiring technical expertise will be filled up by the different processes.

According to the officials, the formula for integrated seniority was still under discussion. But during the meeting, the Railway Board Chairman said that for key posts, some element of merit will be taken into account, not just seniority. Earlier, the merger of railway services had been proposed by various committees that studied ways of reforming the national transporter including the Bibek Debroy Committee (2015), Sam Pitroda Committee (2012), Rakesh Mohan Committee (2001), and the Prakash Tandon Committee (1994), the report added.