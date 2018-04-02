Menu on Rails to Rail MADAD: Indian Railways to launch over 200 apps for passengers and freight customers

Indian Railways is developing over 200 apps for travellers, stakeholders and also for internal use of employees, in its bid to infuse transparency and ensure accountability in its functioning.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is developing over 200 apps for travellers, stakeholders and also for internal use of employees, in its bid to infuse transparency and ensure accountability in its functioning, according to a ToI report. With the help of these apps, public will also be able to track the development being made in areas such as construction of foot-overbridges (FOBs), installation of escalators across railway stations, status of construction of underpasses or underbridges and installation of Wi-Fi service across railway stations. In addition to this, with these apps, travellers will be able to get information about renovation of railway stations, information about catering stalls, their locations and also the progress made in removal of unmanned level-crossings.

According to the report, in upcoming days, the national transporter is likely to launch three crucial apps namely, “Rail MADAD” app, “Menu on Rails” app and “IR SUGAM” app. Through Rail MADAD app, railway passengers will be able to file complaints relating to their travel and facilities at stations, for faster redressal. The app, which is almost ready and soon to be launched, has integrated all passenger grievances and redressal mechanisms in railways, the report claimed. Through Menu on Rails app, passengers will get information on train foods with their prices as the app will display IRCTC menu with rates for food items, which are available at railway stations and in different types of trains such as mail and express trains or elite Shatabdi, Rajdhani trains. Through IR SUGAM app, information related to freight business will be provided to customer, as freight is its profit making business. According to the report, the apps which will be useful for stakeholders will include those apps which provide information on pending issues of Zonal Railways with railway board, information on tenders of goods, works, services, details and updates about MoUs signed with zonal railways and production units.

According to Piyush Goyal, in almost every sphere, the service, delivery and complaint redressal mechanism will be reshaped through these new railway apps. An official claimed that, with the help of these apps, people will be informed about services provided by Indian Railways. Therefore, this will enforce accountability. Also, people will be able to keep a track on the development of construction works, the official added. Moreover, other apps are likely to offer railway tourist information and information about national rail museum. For railway employees, the apps are being developed for providing them with information about salary, leave details etc. and grievance redressal. In addition to this, an app is being developed for booking of guesthouses for officers and dashboard app for keeping a track on tasks such as for colony maintenance are also being developed by railway zones, PSUs and production units. Also, in order to help online monitoring of all the inspections done by railway officials, an app is being developed for paperless inspection. The app will help in strict monitoring of patrolmen, keymen and gangmen, as they will be equipped with GPS devices, which can be tracked on real-time basis.