MEMU train maintenance to be easier! Indian Railways sets up state-of-the-art, eco-friendly car shed in Kanpur

Now, maintenance of MEMU coaches to speed up as Indian Railways launches new car shed in Kanpur! Recently, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has said the national transporter has established a state-of-the-art and eco-friendly MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) car shed in the city of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh at a cost of Rs 92 crores. The newly opened MEMU car shed in Kanpur has a maintenance capacity of 22 rakes of MEMU trains, the ministry said. From now on, the maintenance of MEMU trains can be done in Kanpur only as earlier MEMU trains had to be taken to another place for their maintenance, the Railway Ministry added. This rolling stock project is expected to enhance MEMU train holding of North Central Railway zone and boost regional commuter traffic.

Last year, the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) had said that it was setting up the MEMU coach maintenance complex in Kanpur for the North Central Railway zone. The newly opened MEMU car shed is spread over an area of 15 acres. It has been designed to be environment-friendly with a 75KWp shed roof mounted solar plant, waste water recycling plant as well as a tree plantation drive for green surroundings. According to RVNL, the MEMU car shed will have lines for heavy repair, washing, inspection, stabling as well as a dedicated line for underfloor pit wheel lathe. With the service shed, the MEMU coach maintenance complex will have store shed, electric substation, administrative and security blocks, it said.

Last year, in the month of February, it was reported by Indian Railways that MEMU services replaced passenger trains on Puri-Angul railway route and Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh route in the state of Odisha for faster and more punctual services. The Puri-Angul-Puri MEMU train, with 16 coaches in total, is said to be the longest MEMU rake in Odisha.