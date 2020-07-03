Meet SheshNaag! Indian Railways breaks another record with “longest” 2.8 km train; watch video

In the history of Indian Railways , the national transporter has for the first time run a 2.8 km long “SheshNaag” train.

SheshNaag Train: Indian Railways breaks another record by operating four trains together! In the history of Indian Railways, the national transporter has for the first time run a 2.8 km long “SheshNaag” train. It is the longest train ever to run on the Indian Railways network. According to details shared by the Railway Ministry, the South East Central Railway zone of Indian Railways recently operated the SheshNaag Train service, a 2.8 km long train amalgamating four empty BOXN rakes. The SheshNaag Train was powered by four sets of electric locomotives. Here, watch the video of the 2.8 km long SheshNaag Train, shared by Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry recently:

This is not the first time, the South East Central Railway zone had achieved something like this! A few days ago, the zonal railway joined and run three loaded freight trains together, creating a new history for the national transporter. In a tweet, the Railway Ministry had mentioned that while taking a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight trains, the Bilaspur Division of the South East Central Railway zone operated the three loaded freight trains on the Indian Railways network (carrying over 15,000 tonnes) in a form of an ‘Anaconda’, through Bilaspur Division and Chakradharpur Division.

Last month, the first Double Stack Container Train in high rise OHE section, was operated by Indian Railways on its Western Railway network. It was the first time for the national transporter to commission the high rise OHE with a contact wire height of 7.57 metre. This move is likely to give a boost to the Green India mission as the latest green initiative over the rail network. By achieving this milestone, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways also become the first rail network in the world to operate Double Stack Container Train in high rise OHE electrified section, with high reach pantograph. On 10 June 2020, the operations were commenced from Palanpur and Botad railway stations.