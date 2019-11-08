Meet Indian Railways’ Gappu bhaiya! New cartoon character is a must-see for all passengers

The short film is likely to generate mass awareness through a comical and interesting medium.

Meet Indian Railways’ Gappu Bhaiya! In an interesting initiative, Indian Railways has launched a cartoon character named “Gappu Bhaiya” through an animated short film video to spread awareness of maintaining safety among passengers. The North Central Railway (NCR) zone has released an animated short film titled “Gappu Bhaiya Bade Mahan, Laparvahi Inki Pahchan”. Through the short film, the various risks to personal safety have been listed out via animated representation of the cartoon character. The NCR zone published the link of the short film on Twitter.

Some of the critical warnings and precautions which have been shown in the short film to sensitize passengers are as follows:

During the journey, one should not take food items from strangers

Passengers must never carry inflammable items in the train

Passengers should not hang by the doors of the train during the journey

Passengers must never cross, walk or pass over railway tracks

Unattended items at railway stations must not be touched as they could be a bomb. Passengers must inform about such items to the railway officials

Passengers must never board or deboard from a moving train

Passengers must never attempt to climb on the roof of the train as it can lead to electrocution

Passengers must be careful while using mobile phones at stations and taking selfies on railway tracks is strictly prohibited

See Railway Ministry’s tweet:

यात्रियों से अनुरोध है कि चलती गाड़ी में चढ़ने या उतरने का प्रयास ना करें यह जानलेवा हो सकता है ।

कृपया जल्दबाजी न करें, गाड़ी के रुकने का इंतजार करें । pic.twitter.com/JYsGeXjFbB — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 8, 2019

In this regard, a series of nine different animated films have been prepared and the Railway Board has decided that the animated short film videos will be launched at all major railway stations across the network, according to Dainik Bhaskar. The four minute long animated film lists the various threats to passengers’ safety and officials believe that the film will be able to attract several eyeballs, through its cartoon interface. This initiative is likely to generate mass awareness through a comical and interesting medium.