Mathura-Vrindavan mass transit system on the cards! Indian Railways plans big projects; details

RLDA is all set to conduct a pre-feasibility study of the Mathura-Vrindavan Mass Transit System. (Representative image)

Mathura-Vrindavan Mass Transit System: Soon, travelling between Mathura and Vrindavan is going to be more convenient and comfortable! Indian Railways’ Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), which is a statutory Authority under the Railway Ministry, is all set to conduct a pre-feasibility study of the Mathura-Vrindavan Mass Transit System in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Recently, the tender of the pre-feasibility study has been awarded by RLDA to Feedback Infra Private Limited. The purpose behind the pre-feasibility study is to assess the development as well as monetization of a Mass Transit System in around a 12 kilometre meter gauge track between Mathura and Vrindavan.

According to details shared by RLDA, the 12 km gauge track is not widely used and has a right of way (ROW) of around 20-22 meters. The pre-feasibility study will not be limited to the identification of land banks that are available between Mathura and Vrindavan track as well as the monetization potential of operational assets thereat. Feedback Infra- the selected consultant, will be required to conduct a detailed study on traffic analysis, monetization of project potential, the recommendation of transport solution, as well as estimation of project financial and economic returns. For the completion of the pre-feasibility, the duration is of 40 days.

The proposed mass transit solution between Mathura and Vrindavan will comprise a two-third lane road along with a bridged metro/bus transit system/light rail that can withstand a high footfall of passengers. The project also involves the development of parking zones and commercial establishments such as hotels, flea markets, and eateries in the region.

According to Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA, the proposed transport system will be instrumental in ushering commercial development of Vrindavan, which is a popular religious destination. Also, the project will create employment opportunities and give a boost to the tourism potential of the region. Moreover, the strategic location along with good connectivity will also offer a good return to commercial players, on investment, he added.