Mata Vaishno Devi Tour Package by IRCTC; check here for schedule, fare and other details

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) is offering a tour package called ” Mata Vaishnodevi”.

Mata Vaishno Devi tour package by IRCTC: For all those who were planning to go to the shrine of Vaishno Devi, here is your chance! The e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) is offering a tour package called ” Mata Vaishnodevi”. The tour package, which is for 3 nights and 4 days, will cover the holy shrine of Mata Rani, situated at an altitude of 5200 ft., a distance of around 12 kms from Katra. For the journey, train number 12445 Uttar Sampark Kranti Express train will depart from New Delhi Railway Station at 8:50 PM daily.

As per the tour package tariff in standard class, single occupancy will cost Rs 4110, double occupancy will cost Rs 2600, triple occupancy will cost Rs 2420, occupancy for a child (5-11 years) with/without bed will cost Rs 1750. In Deluxe class, single occupancy will cost Rs 5120, double occupancy will cost Rs 3100, triple occupancy will cost Rs 2770, occupancy for a child (5-11 years) with/without bed will cost Rs 1750. However, it should be noted that the above-mentioned prices are on a “per person” basis.

The all-inclusive tour package will include breakfast on both days, yatra slip, pick up as well as drop facility at Banganga, 2 nights in train and 1 night at a guest house or a hotel in Katra. In standard package, the accommodation will be provided in a standard hotel room and in deluxe package, the accommodation will be provided in a deluxe hotel room.

As per the cancellation policy, if the cancellation is done up to 15 days, Rs 100 will be deducted, if it is done up to 8-14 days, 25% of the package cost will be deducted, if it is done up to 4-7 days, 50% of the package cost will be deducted and there will be no refund if the cancellation is done in less than 4 days.