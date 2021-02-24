  • MORE MARKET STATS

Massive loss due to COVID-19 pandemic! Indian Railways’ western zone suffers Rs 5,000 crore annual loss

By: |
February 24, 2021 3:29 PM

Among the passenger trains that are currently being operated by Western Railways, some of the trains are running with only 10 per cent occupancy.

loss, western railwaysBefore the COVID-19 outbreak, the Western Railway zone used to operate about 300 passenger trains.

The Western Railway zone of Indian Railways is facing an annual revenue loss of around Rs 5,000 crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic. General Manager of Western Railways, Alok Kansal was recently quoted in a PTI report saying that many people are still reluctant to travel by train due to fear of novel coronavirus. The zonal railway is incurring an annual revenue loss of Rs 5,000 crore in the passenger trains segment due to the coronavirus pandemic, which affected passenger train services and led to a drop in the number of railway travellers. Among the passenger trains that are currently being operated by Western Railways, some of the trains are running with only 10 per cent occupancy, the GM said.

According to Kansal, before the COVID-19 outbreak, the Western Railway zone used to operate about 300 passenger trains. But to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the government stopped passenger train operations across the country in March last year. He further said now the operation of passenger trains is coming back on track and this is likely to improve the zone’s revenue. Western Railways, during the last 11 months, has gradually restarted 145 trains out of its 300 passenger trains. Thus, about 50 per cent of the zonal railways’ passenger trains have been resumed, he said.

Related News

The Western Railway zone is going to restart six more passenger trains in the next seven days, in the state of Madhya Pradesh, the GM said. He further clarified that at present, Western Railways is running its passenger trains as special trains in view of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, and only those carrying reserved train tickets are allowed to travel. Last year, during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Western Railway zone ran as many as 1,234 Shramik Special trains services from May 1 to 31 to ferry nearly 19 lakh people to their destinations in various states, the GM added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Massive loss due to COVID-19 pandemic! Indian Railways’ western zone suffers Rs 5000 crore annual loss
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Railway Ministry eyes to expand Indian Railways, ropeway network in Uttarakhand on lines of Switzerland
2DFCCIL floats tender inviting private players to be part of ‘roll-on roll-off’ service on WDFC; details
3Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor: NHSRCL awards Rs 1,390-crore contract to L&T-IHI combine