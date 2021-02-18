Many Indian Railways infra projects launched in West Bengal; goods train flagged off on electrified section

Piyush Goyal flagged off goods train on the newly electrified railway section between Manigram and Nimtita.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated various Indian Railways infra projects in the state of West Bengal. The Union Minister dedicated to the nation newly electrified Manigram-Nimtita rail section, five Foot Over Bridges at Khagraghat Road, Tenya, Lalbagh Court Road, Niyalishpara and Dahaparadham railway stations, two Foot Over Bridges at Sujnipara and Basudebpur railway stations as well as Road Under Bridge near Malda and at Manigram, all under Malda Division of the Eastern Railway zone. Through video conferencing yesterday, Goyal flagged off goods train on the newly electrified railway section between Manigram and Nimtita, the Railway Ministry said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said that Indian Railways can play a crucial role in West Bengal’s development by expanding passenger connectivity, by expanding connectivity of freight train services, ensuring raw materials’ availability along with moving the products from West Bengal to all parts of India. The Railway Minister further said that every single line in the state will be electrified by the year 2023, thereby increasing speed, reducing pollution and augmenting passengers’ amenities.

Indian Railways 34 km long Manigram-Nimtita section has been electrified at a cost of Rs.52.05 crores to reduce carbon foot print as well as to promote green energy. According to the Railway Ministry, this is a part of High Utility Network from Howrah to Dibrugarh, called “Sagar Purvodaya Sampark Line”. The ministry said this will help switching over freight rake destined for Sonar Bangla Cement Plant and Sagardighi Thermal Power Plant from diesel traction to electric traction. Moreover, it will pave the way for the conversion of passenger trains in the section, from DEMU to MEMU. This will help in saving diesel fuel and will also contribute to the area’s overall industrial development.

The ministry said Road Under Bridge has been constructed near Malda in New Farakka-Malda Town section in lieu of LC gate number 2A at a cost of Rs 1.8 crore. This Road Under Bridge will ease the road traffic movement and will accelerate the uninterrupted movement of railway traffic. Besides, to ensure seamless movement of both rail and road traffic, another Road Under Bridge has also been constructed at Manigram in Azimganj-New Farakka section in lieu of LC gate number 6 at a cost of Rs 2.63 crores.

To ensure safe and easy movement of passengers, five FOBs have been constructed at Tenya, Khagraghat Road, Dahaparadham, Lalbagh Court Road and Niyalishpara stations under the railway section of Bandel-Katwa-Azimganj at a total cost of Rs 9.31 crores. Additionally, two FOBs have been constructed at Sujnipara and Basudebpur stations under the Azimganj-New Farakka-Malda Town section at a cost of Rs 3 crore to ensure safe movement of passengers and to reduce the chances of mishap.