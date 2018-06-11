Mangaluru-Kochuveli Antyodaya Express for unreserved passengers: 5 things to know about new paintless train

Last week, the much awaited Antyodaya Express, connecting Mangaluru in Karnataka to Kochuveli in Kerala was flagged off. (image source: GMSouthernrailway)

Indian Railways Mangaluru-Kochuveli Antyodaya Express train: Last week, the much awaited Antyodaya Express, connecting Mangaluru in Karnataka to Kochuveli in Kerala was flagged off by the Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain from Kochuveli railway station. The Mangaluru-Kochuveli Antyodaya Express train, which will be managed by the Southern zone of Indian Railways is a bi-weekly, long distance, fully unreserved, superfast train service. Interestingly, the new Antyodaya Express, manufactured by ICF Chennai, is paintless! Other than the Mangaluru-Kochuveli Antyodaya Express train, Rajen Gohain recently also flagged off two other train services namely, double-decker Bengaluru-Coimbatore UDAY Express train and Tambaram-Tirunelveli Antyodaya Express train. Here are 5 facts about the Mangaluru-Kochuveli Antyodaya Express train:

1) Train number 16355 will depart from Kochuveli on Thursdays and Saturdays to reach Mangaluru Junction on Fridays and Sundays respectively. From Kochuveli, the train will leave at 9:25 PM and will reach Mangaluru Junction at 9:15 AM. On return journey, train number 16356 will depart from Mangaluru Junction on Fridays and Sundays to reach Kochuveli on Saturdays and Mondays respectively. From Mangaluru Junction, the train will leave at 8:00 PM and will reach Kochuveli at 8:15 AM.

2) Between Kochuveli railway station and Mangaluru Junction railway station, train numbers 16355 and 16356 Antyodaya Express train will halt at six railway stations namely, Kollam Junction station, Ernakulam Junction station, Thrissur station, Shoranur Junction station, Kozhikode station and Kannur station.

3) The exterior of the train number 16355/16356 Kochuveli – Mangaluru Junction Antyodaya Express train is paintless and the interior panelling of the coaches has been done with aluminium composite panels, which are similar to Deen Dayalu coaches of Indian Railways. Indian Railways is experimenting with paintless train to save cost.

4) For better passenger comfort, the superfast Mangaluru-Kochuveli Antyodaya Express train has also been provided with many modern features such as cushioned luggage racks with coat hooks, LED lights, water purifiers, mobile as well as laptop charging points, bio-toilets, fire extinguishers with an anti-theft arrangement and enhanced capacity dustbins.

5) The train number 16355/16356 Kochuveli-Mangaluru Junction Antyodaya Express train has been launched, especially to meet the demands of last-minute railway passengers who frequently travel between the state capital and Malabar and Konkan regions.