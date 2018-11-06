‘Make in India’ speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive

The Northern Zonal Railway recently received its very first aerodynamically designed passenger electric locomotive.

Big ‘Make in India’ boost for Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways! The Northern Zonal Railway recently received its very first aerodynamically designed passenger electric locomotive. One of the key factors about this locomotive is that it is capable of running at a speed of 200 km per hour. The first aerodynamically designed three-phase WAP-5 passenger electric locomotive has been manufactured by the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. The newly introduced ‘Make in India’ locomotive has been provided with improved aerodynamics and has an ergonomic design, which takes care of the comfort and safety of the driver.

The new aerodynamically designed locomotive will be used to power premium trains such as Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express and Gatiman Express, which would reduce the travel time for these trains, the official informed. The front design of the new locomotive has a more aerodynamic shape in order to reduce drag at higher speeds. Moreover, the revamped suspension system would make sure that due to air drag, there are no undue vibrations and train is dynamically stable even at a speed of 200 km per hour, the report stated.

With 5,400 HP of power, the WAP-5 passenger electric locomotive is energy efficient as well as stable for high-speed operations. Additionally, for on-board driving data recording and analysis, the locomotive has been provided with Crew Voice and Video Recording System (CVVRS). The official added that in order to record the voice and audio signals for post-event analysis, cameras with microphones have been installed as well.

One of the main reasons for launching electric locomotives is to boost eco-friendly measures across the Indian Railways network. Earlier this year, a diesel locomotive was converted to electric traction by Varanasi’s Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW). The rolling out of electric locomotives will help the national transporter to minimize the diesel usage and lessen the carbon footprint.