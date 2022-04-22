Make in India boost: PM lays foundation stone for upgradation of Indian Railways Dahod workshop to loco manufacturing unit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for manufacturing 9000 HP Electric Locomotives at the Production Unit in Dahod recently. It is the first Indian Railways locomotive production unit in the state of Gujarat. The upgradation cost of Dahod workshop to the manufacturing unit is around Rs 20,000 crore, according to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry. Established in the year 1926 for periodic overhaul of steam locomotives, Gujarat’s Dahod workshop will be upgraded to Indian Railways’ electric locomotive manufacturing unit with infrastructural improvements. The project will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to over 10,000 people.

According to the Railway Ministry, locomotives of 9000 HP capacity will be built in this loco manufacturing unit with a haulage capacity of 4500 tonnes of load. The maximum speed of these locomotives will be up to 120 km per hour. The 9000 HP locomotives will be equipped with an automatic train protection system ‘Kavach’.

PM Modi said Dahod will contribute to the government’s ‘Make in India’ campaign as Rs 20,000 crore worth of 9000 Horse Power Electric Locomotives is coming up at Dahod’s Production Unit. The PM recalled how Dahod’s railway area was dying when he used to visit the servant quarters in the area long ago. PM Modi said he took the pledge to revive the Indian Railways set up in the area and expressed happiness when that dream is being realized.

According to him, this huge investment will offer new opportunities to the youth of area. The Indian Railways network is getting upgraded in all aspects and manufacturing of such advanced locomotives is an indication of India’s prowess, he noted. In foreign countries, the demand for electric locomotive is increasing. PM Modi believes Dahod will play a crucial role in meeting this demand. Now, India is one of the few nations in the world that manufactures powerful locomotive of 9000 HP, the PM added.