‘Make in India’ boost for Indian Railways! BHEL rolls out its first 6,000 HP electric locomotive

In a fillip to ‘Make in India’ and Indian Railways aim to move towards environment-friendly methods, state-run BHEL recently flagged of its first electric locomotive. State-run engineering major Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) flagged off its first 6,000 HP electric locomotive from its Jhansi plant in Uttar Pradesh, expanding its footprint in the transportation sector. A company statement said that as part of its diversification initiatives, BHEL has flagged off of its first 6,000 HP electric locomotive (Type WAG-9H). BHEL has manufactured the 6,000 HP locomotive against an order from the Railway Board for 30 locomotives for Indian Railways.

Interestingly, the public sector firm has created a dedicated centre for research and development in transportation technology as well as manufacturing facilities at Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) and Bengaluru (Karnataka) plants. Over the years, the public sector company, BHEL has been supplying electric locomotives as well as diesel locomotives, EMUs, propulsion system sets and drives to Indian Railways. Till last year, the company had supplied 360 electric locomotives of various ratings to the national transporter apart from more than 370 Diesel Electric Shunting Locomotives to various industries, the statement further added.

Last year, it was reported that the company had secured a contract for 146 sets of IGBT-based 3-phase electrics for 25 KV AC Mainline EMU (MEMU) trains. A statement released by the company stated that valued at an amount of Rs 672 crore, the order has been placed on BHEL by the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala. It further stated that the company’s scope of the work in the order envisages design, manufacture, supply, installation as well as commissioning of IGBT-based propulsion system and also other equipment for MEMU trains of the national transporter. For the project, the system and equipment to be deployed will be developed and produced by the company at its various manufacturing plants located at the above mentioned cities across the country.