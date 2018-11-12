Major upgrade for Indian Railways trains! Tray-tables to charging points, 2000 old coaches to get refurbished

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 2:33 PM

The national transporter, in a bid to enhance customer experience, will upgrade the old coaches of its trains by introducing tray-tables and charging points for every seat, new fans, better seat covers, new taps in the toilets, photographs in the passages etc.

railwaysIndian Railways to refurbish 2,000 old coaches this year.

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is all set to refurbish as many as 2,000 old coaches this year! The national transporter, in a bid to enhance customer experience, will upgrade the old coaches of its trains by introducing tray-tables and charging points for every seat, new fans, better seat covers, new taps in the toilets, photographs in the passages etc, states an HT report. This would be done at a cost of Rs 600 crore. Indian Railways, over the next few years, plans to do the same to 40,000 number of coaches of the 59,000 coaches on its trains.

Rajesh Agarwal, member (rolling stock) of Railway Board, was quoted in the report saying that the Indian Railways has taken several initiatives to change the interiors and exteriors of trains and also to improve the standards of railway coaches. He further said that while other initiatives are for selected trains, for express trains like Shatabdi and Rajdhani, an umbrella project has been taken up to refurbish their coaches on the basis of requirement. In the coming years, he said that more than 40,000 coaches will be refurbished. This would be done when the railway coaches go for their annual maintenance. This is to avoid any disruption in operations, Agarwal said.

As part of the upgradation of mail/express trains, Indian Railways plans to develop as many as 640 Utkrisht rakes in the next two years. The development would be done at a cost of Rs 400 crore. Under Project Utkrisht of Indian Railways, 140 rakes of mail/express trains are likely to be upgraded in the first phase, which involves giving a facelift to both, the interior as well as the exterior of the train’s rake. Another project by the national transporter called Project Swarn was launched to improve the condition of Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains. Under this project, 14 Rajdhanis and 15 Shatabdis are being upgraded.

