Major milestone: India’s first private train flagged off from Coimbatore – Know all about ‘Bharat Gaurav’ scheme

In a major milestone, the Indian Railways has flagged off India’s first privately-run train under the scheme ‘Bharat Gaurav’. According to reports, nearly 11, 000 passengers boarded the train from Coimbatore to Shirdi.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Railways said, “The Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi will commence at 18:00 hours on 14th June 2022 (Tuesday) and reach Sainagar Shirdi at 07:25 hours on 16th June 2022 (Thursday) with stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam Road and Wadi.”

The scheme was launched in November 2021, that allowed private entities to operate theme-based train services across different circuits. The services for this train are provided by South Star Rail. This registered company is part of Future Gaming & Hotel Services Private Limited.

“Besides, the company has paid Rs 27.79 lakh for annual Right to Use charges and quarterly fixed haulage charges of Rs 76.77 lakh. In addition, variable haulage charges of Rs 38.22 lakh also have been collected towards the current round trip. All these charges are excluding GST,” the ministry added.

Under the scheme, trains have three 2 Tier AC coaches, one first AC coach, eight 3-tier coaches, and also five sleeper class coaches. There will be a doctor available on each train to attend emergency medical services, as also personnel of the Railway Police Force.

“The registered service provider has refurbished the interiors of the coaches and all the coaches will be manned with round-the-clock cleaning staff and a whole team of service professionals to offer passengers a wholesome experience. Public address system has been provided in all coaches for regular communication, playing of devotional songs and mantras,” the ministry said.

It further said,that the registered service provider “also offers a package fare which includes transportation from Coimbatore to Shirdi and back, VIP darshan, bus arrangement, air-conditioned accommodation, facilitation by tour guide”