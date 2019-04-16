Major milestone for Indian Railways! 1,600 railway stations now offer passengers high-speed free WiFi

RailTel provides free WiFi at railway stations through ‘RailWire’. (Express photo)

Indian Railways achieves another milestone! Indian Railways successfully turned 1,600 railway stations across India into RailWire WiFi zones. The national transporter has added 600 railway stations on the WiFi map in a short span of 10 days. Mumbai’s Santacruz rail station located on suburban section is the 1600th rail station in the country to have access to free public WiFi.

According to details accessed by Financial Express Online, Indian Railways has been striving to achieve the target of providing free high-speed WiFi at all rail stations except for halt stations within a year. CPRO of Western Railways Ravindra Bhakar has said that Mumbai Suburban Railway has seen the major milestone with the journey of the RailWire station WiFi project beginning from Mumbai Central. Reay Road became the 1000th station to get public WiFi, Bhakar said.

RailTel provides free WiFi at railway stations through ‘RailWire’. RailTel is a Mini Ratna (Category-I) PSU and offers one of the largest and fastest public WiFi networks at 985 stations with own/other funding and at 415 A, A1 and C category stations. Recently, RailTel has tied up with Tata Trust to provide WiFi at remaining 4,791 B,C,D and E category railway stations.

Apart from providing the service at urban-centric railway stations, Indian Railways said the idea behind providing free WiFi to very small stations in rural as well as low population density areas is to give people access to state-of-the-art WiFi facility. The easy and low-cost availability of smartphones in the market coupled with free WiFi at railway stations in the rural area will go a long way in the digital growth for rural India, Indian Railways said.

How to use WiFi at Rail stations?

Passengers, who have a smartphone, will have access to the RailWire. The smartphone user should switch on the WiFi on their phone and RailWire homepage network automatically appears. The user must enter the mobile number on this homepage and subsequently, an OTP will come on a smartphone. The OTP needs to be entered to access to high-speed internet.