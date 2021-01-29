Maharashtra government gives approval for resuming Indian Railways Mumbai local trains for all from February 1

Indian Railways is likely to resume Mumbai local train services for the general public from 1 February 2021.

Good news for Mumbaikars! Soon, regular commuting will be easier and more comfortable as Indian Railways is likely to resume Mumbai local train services for the general public from 1 February 2021. According to a PTI report, for the local train services’ resumption for the general public with COVID-19 precautions, approval was given by the Maharashtra government, on Friday. An Indian Railways official was quoted in the report saying that the state government’s proposal has been conveyed to the competent authorities. Thus, a formal announcement on the resumption of Mumbai local train services for the general public is expected soon, he said.

Sanjay Kumar, State Chief Secretary has asked the Chief General Managers of Central Railway and Western Railway zones to permit local train passengers to travel as per the laid down schedule. Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, suburban train services have been off bounds for the general public since the month of March last year. The local train services were resumed in the month of June for the essential services workers, the report said.

From today, i.e., 29 January 2021, Indian Railways started the operations of additional 204 local train services to the existing 2781 suburban train services in Mumbai, making it a total of 2985 local train services on the city’s suburban rail network. With the restarting of additional local trains, around 95 per cent of the total suburban train services are being restored. According to the national transporter, only those permitted by the Railway Ministry and the Maharashtra government are allowed to travel by these local trains.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway zone recently said that the Mumbai Division had carried out maintenance works during mega block o­n suburban main line between Matunga and Mulund (Up and Down lines) fast lines and also o­n suburban harbour line between Thane and Vashi/Nerul (Up and Down lines).