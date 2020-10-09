Maharashtra gets more special trains! Indian Railways to run 8 more trains from this date; Check trains’ list

The eight special trains will start operating from 11 October 2020.

Indian Railways to run more special trains within the state of Maharashtra! After announcing five special trains the day before, the Central Railway zone of Indian Railways on Thursday announced another eight pairs of special trains connecting various cities across the state of Maharashtra. According to a press release issued by Central Railways, these eight special trains will start operating from 11 October 2020. These special train services will be fully reserved, which means that only passengers with confirmed reservation/tickets will be able to board these trains. Here are the special trains with their halts, composition and other details:

1) Mumbai-Kolhapur daily special train: From 13 October 2020, train number 01029 will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and arrive Kolhapur same day. While train number 01030 will leave Kolhapur from 12 October 2020 and arrive CSMT same day. Mumbai-Kolhapur daily special will halt at same stations as the regular train number 11029/11030 Koyna Express except for Karjat, Ghorpuri, Khandala, Takari, Targaon, Valivade. It will have two Sleeper Class, two AC Chair Car, one AC-3 Tier, 10 Second Class seating.

2) Mumbai-Latur superfast special train: From 11 October 2020, train number 02207 will leave CSMT on every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and arrive Latur next day. While train number 02208 will leave Latur from 12 October 2020 on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and arrive CSMT next day. The Mumbai-Latur superfast special will halt at same stations as the regular train number 22107/22108 Latur Superfast Express except for Murud, Lonavala and Harangul. It will have eight Sleeper Class, one AC-2 Tier, two AC-3 Tier, one First AC cum AC-2 Tier, 6 Second Seating.

3) Pune-Nagpur AC weekly special train: From 15 October 2020, train number 01417 will leave Pune o­n every Thursday and arrive Nagpur next day. While train number 01418 will leave Nagpur from 16 October 2020 o­n every Friday and arrive Pune next day. The Pune-Nagpur AC weekly special will halt at same stations as the regular train number 11417/11418 Humsafar AC Express. It will consist of 13 AC-3 Tier coaches.

4) Pune-Ajni AC weekly special train: From 17 October 2020, train number 02239 will leave Pune o­n every Saturday and arrive Ajni next day. While train number 02240 will leave Ajni from 18 October 2020 o­n every Sunday and arrive Pune next day. The Pune-Ajni AC weekly special train will halt at same stations as the regular train number 22139/22140 AC Express. It will consist of 13 AC-3 Tier coaches.

5) Pune-Amravati AC weekly special train: From 14 October 2020, train number 02117 will leave Pune o­n every Wednesday and arrive Amravati next day. While train number 02118 will leave Amravati from 15 October 2020 o­n every Thursday and arrive Pune next day. The Pune-Amravati AC weekly special will halt at same stations as the regular train number 22117/22118 Superfast AC Express. It will consist of o­ne First AC Class, four AC-2 Tier, nine AC-3 Tier coaches.

6) Ajni-Pune AC special weekly train: From 13 October 2020, train number 02224 will leave Ajni o­n every Tuesday and arrive Pune next day. While train number 02223 will leave Pune from 16 October 2020 o­n every Friday and arrive Ajni next day. The Ajni-Pune AC special weekly train will halt at same stations as the regular train number 22123/22124 Superfast AC Express. It will consist of First AC Class, nine AC 3 Tier, four AC-2 Tier coaches.

7) Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur-Gondia special daily train: From 11 October 2020, train number 01039 will leave Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur daily and arrive Gondia next day. While train number 01040 will leave Gondia from 13 October 2020 daily and arrive Kolhapur next day. It will halt at same stations as the regular train number 11039/11040 Maharashtra Express except for Jalamb, Sewagram, Jarandeshwar, Chandur, Puntamba, Targaon, Masur, Takari, Bhavani Nagar, and Valivade. It will consist of nine Sleeper Class, two AC-3 Tier, o­ne AC-2 Tier, five Second Class seating.

8) Mumbai- Hazur Sahib Nanded special daily train: From 11 October 2020, train number 01141 special will depart CSMT and arrive Hazur Sahib Nanded next day. While train number 01142 special will depart from 12 October 2020 and arrive CSMT next day. It will halt at Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Thane, Lasalgaon, Nashik Road, Manmad, Rotegaon, Nagarsol, Aurangabad, Lasur, Partur, Jalna, Parbhani, Selu and Purna stations. It will consist of 10 Sleeper Class, o­ne AC-2 Tier cum AC-3 Tier, o­ne First AC cum AC-2 Tier, two AC-3 Tier, four second class seating.