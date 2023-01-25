Maharajas’ Express: Brace for splendid journey with ‘Splendour’ tour package to have royal feel, When & Where – check details

If you plan to make a journey by train, get ready to have a royal feel of Indian Railways as the Maharajas’ Express is all set to chug off. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is operating the world’s leading luxurious train journey for its upcoming ‘The Indian Splendour’ tour package. The 6 nights and 7 days trip will begin on February 19, 2023 from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station. The luxury train will depart at 07:00 hrs. The trip will conclude at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai on February 25, 2023.

Also Read: IRCTC’s The Golden Chariot Train to start ‘Pride of Karnataka’ trip on THIS day – Details

During the journey, the Maharajas’ Express will cover seven locations: Agra, Ranthambore, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Udaipur.

List of places to visit –

Agra – Taj Mahal, Agra Fort

Ranthambore – Ranthambore National Park

Jaipur – Amber Fort, Hotel Rambagh Palace

Bikaner – Junagarh Fort, Sundowners at Sand Dunes

Jodhpur – Mehrangarh Fort, Tuk Tuk ride, Old Clock Tower market

Udaipur – Boat ride on Lake Pichola, City Palace, Crystal Gallery

Witness a royal, elegant and luxurious train journey with the #IRCTC’s Maharaja Express. The Heritage of India tour package offers a one-of-a-kind journey connecting Mumbai, Delhi, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Agra and Ranthambore & Fatehpur Sikri. — Maharajas Express (@Maharajas_Exp) January 13, 2023

Fare

The six nights and seven days tour will cost Rs 6,19,920 for Deluxe Cabin. The price for a single supplement in Junior suite, Suite and Presidential Suite are Rs 7,94,640, Rs 11,59,200, and Rs 19,90,800 respectively.

In a statement, the IRCTC said, “all prices are per person per journey on twin sharing basis.” During the journey, the train will cover a distance of 2,724 kms.

Also Read: IRCTC launches ‘Rann Utsav Weekend Package’ with confirmed train tickets – Details inside

Facilities you can avail –

Maharajas’ Express provides an array of facilities for passengers to relish the journey. The train is fitted with twin bedded cabins having en suite bathrooms that could enthrall passengers. Butler service, porterage at stations, soft beverages, house brands of Indian wines, beer and spirits, etc could make a memorable journey for passengers.

Know how to book Maharajas’ Express –

The booking of The Golden Chariot luxury train will be done from the official website of https://www.the-maharajas.com/. After visiting the website, click on Book Now. Enter the Package tour as ‘The Indian Splendour’.