Mahabubnagar-Munirabad new broad gauge line to boost rail network between Hyderabad and Karnataka

Indian Railways is working in full swing to modernize its existing infrastructure and develop a new one. In this context, the laying of new railway tracks is of immense importance. Recently, South Central Railway commissioned a new broad gauge line between Krishna and Maganoor stations.

This 12.7 km long stretch is a part of the Mahabubnagar – Munirabad’s new line project. The stretch is situated along the border belt of Telangana and Karnataka.

The 243.5 km long Mahabubnagar to Munirabad new line project was sanctioned with a latest estimated cost of Rs 3,543 crores. This new line project has five sections: Devarkadra – Krishna, Devarkadra – Jaklair, Jaklair – Makthal, Makthal – Maganoor, and Maganoor – Krishna.

Devarkadra – Krishna section:

The 66 km long section between Devarkadra – Krishna is executed at a revised estimated cost of Rs 943 Crore.

Devarkadra – Jaklair section:

The 28.3 km long section between Devarkadra and Jaklair station has been completed in March 2017.

Jaklair – Makthal section:

The 11.5 km long section between Jaklair and Makthal railway stations has been completed in August 2020.

Makthal – Maganoor stretch:

The 13.3 km long Makthal – Maganoor stretch has been completed in March 2022.

Maganoor – Krishna stretch:

The 12.7 km long stretch has been completed recently and with this, the entire rail line project has been commissioned.

Significance –

The completion of the Mahabubnagar – Munirabad rail line project will help in the introduction of more passenger trains along with the operation of freight trains. Now, the Devarkadra – Krishna section will be easily accessible to many routes of important cities of Southern states like Raichur, Guntakal, Bellary, Hubli, and Goa from Hyderabad.

The new line project will help in expanding the rail network between Hyderabad and the mining belt of Karnataka. Several materials such as iron ore, cement, steel, and many others can now be transported through this alternate route.