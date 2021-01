Maha Kumbh devotees, good news! Indian Railways to run Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Special; see timings, halts

The special train will offer safe and comfortable journey to the sighted pilgrims of Maha Kumbh.

Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Special Train: Good news for pilgrims who are planning a trip to the Maha Kumbh Mela! Indian Railways is introducing a special train service between Puri and Yog Nagari Rishikesh for the convenience of devotees coming to the event of Maha Kumbh. According to the East Coast Railway zone, train number 08477/08478 Puri – Yog Nagari Rishikesh – Puri Special will run daily from Puri, starting from 27 January to 30 April 2021, and from Rishikesh, it will run daily from 30 January to 3 May 2021. The Railway Ministry had claimed that the special train will offer safe and comfortable journey to the sighted pilgrims of Maha Kumbh.

The train will depart from Puri at 8.45 PM, halt at Khurda Road Junction at 9.25 PM, Bhubaneshwar at 9.55 PM, Cuttack at 10.30 PM, Jajpur Keonjhar Road at 11.24 PM, Bhadrak at 12.39 AM, Balasore at 1.25 AM, Hijilli at 3.05 AM, Chakulia at 4.10 AM, Ghatsila at 4.35 AM, Tatanagar Junction at 5.45 AM, Sini Junction at 6.21 AM, Rajkharsawan Junction at 6.39 AM, Chakaradharpur at 7.00 AM, Manoharpur at 7.58 AM, Rourkela at 8.48 AM, Raj Gangpur at 9.24 AM, Jharsuguda Junction at 10.40 AM, Raigarh at 11.48 AM, Champa Junction at 1.07 PM, Bilaspur Junction at 2.25 PM, Anuppur Junction at 5.10 PM, Shahdol at 6.15 PM, Katni Murwara at 10.10 PM, Jhansi Junction at 5.00 AM, Gwalior at 7.18 AM, Agra Cantt at 9.25 AM, Mathura Junction at 10.20 AM, Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction at 1.00 PM, Meerut City at 2.52 PM, Muzaffarnagar at 3.48 PM, Haridwar at 8.25 PM and arrive Yog Nagari Rishikesh at 9.50 PM.

On return, the train will leave from Yog Nagari Rishikesh at 5.35 AM, halt at Haridwar at 6.42 AM, Muzaffarnagar at 9.10 AM, Meerut City at 10.02 AM, Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction at 11.45 AM, Mathura Junction 1.50 PM, Agra Cantt at 2.45 PM, Gwalior at 4.50 PM, Jhansi Junction at 6.55 PM, Katni Murwara at 2.10 AM, Shahdol at 5.10 AM, Anuppur Junction at 6.10 AM, Bilaspur Junction at 9.10 AM, Champa Junction at 10.16 AM, Raigarh at 11.34 AM, Jharsuguda Junction at 1.15 PM, Raj Gangpur at 2.14 PM, Rourkela at 2.52 PM, Manoharpur at 3.33 PM, Chakaradharpur at 4.33 PM, Rajkharsawan Junction at 5.00 PM, Sini Junction at 5.16 PM, Tatanagar Junction at 6.10 PM, Ghatsila at 7.05 PM, Chakulia at 7.28 PM, Hijilli at 8.40 PM, Jaleswar at 9.32 PM, Balasore at 10.00 PM, Soro at 10.42 PM, Bhadrak at 11.35 PM, Jajpur Keonjhar Road at 12.07 AM, Cuttack at 1.03 AM, Bhubaneshwar at 1.43 AM, Khurda Road Junction at 2.08 AM and arrive Puri at 3.25 AM.

Some of the other stoppages include Kharsia, Sakti, Baradwar, Janjgir Naila, Akaltara, Pendra Road, Amlai, Burhar, Birsinghpur, Umaria, Damoh, Saugor, Khurai, Malkheri, Lalitpur, Datia, Dabra, Morena, Dhaulpur, Raja Ki Mandi, Kosi Kalan, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Meerut Cantt, Sakhoti Tanda, Deoband, Tapri, Roorkee, Motichur, Raiwala Junction, Virbhadra halt.