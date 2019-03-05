Maglev trains: China to run self-developed driverless magnetic-levitation trains at 200 kmph by 2020!

By: | Published: March 5, 2019 10:53 AM

Once put into operation, they will be the fastest maglev trains for commercial use in China, CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co.,Ltd which leads the efforts to develop the trains was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.

Magnetic-levitation (maglev) trains are capable of clocking a speed of 600 kmph while running 10 cm above the ground. (representational image)

China plans to run a new generation of self-developed driverless magnetic-levitation trains with a designed speed of 200 kmph by early 2020, its lead developer said on Monday. Magnetic-levitation (maglev) trains are capable of clocking a speed of 600 kmph while running 10 cm above the ground. Once put into operation, they will be the fastest maglev trains for commercial use in China, CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co.,Ltd which leads the efforts to develop the trains was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.

Zhou Qinghe, chairman of the company, told reporters that new technologies are being used to enable the trains to travel faster and have greater hill climbing power.  The latest maglev trains are also equipped with a “powerful brain” to realise safe and reliable autonomous operation.

Zhou said the new trains are suitable for inter-city or urban transit between 50 and 200 kilometer in distance. They will also be the world’s first maglev trains to run at 200 kmph, he added.
China currently has the worlds longest high-speed rail network, with 22,000 kilometers within the country linking various key cities.

China has already built about 29,000 kilometers network of high speed trains which travels at about 350 kmph. The country is aggressively trying to export its bullet train technologies.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Maglev trains: China to run self-developed driverless magnetic-levitation trains at 200 kmph by 2020!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition