Maglev trains at 500 kmph! Know all about Japan’s driverless bullet train

The driverless bullet train which has been touted as the future of public transport across the globe, will be unveiled in Japan by the year 2027. Interestingly, India is also keen to check out the technology.
Maglev, with the capability of achieving speeds of 500 kmph, is the first driverless bullet train of Japan. Maglev (short for magnetic-levitation), has been developed keeping in mind Japan’s domestic requirements and not in competition with China, according to its developer quoted in a PTI report. The driverless bullet train which has been touted as the future of public transport across the globe, will be unveiled in Japan by the year 2027. According to the report, considering the close relationship between India and Japan, India is keen to check out the technology. Moreover, Japan is excited about the possibilities of using technology as a medium of mass transit. Here are some interesting facts about the Maglev train:
- The driverless bullet train is capable of clocking a speed of 500 kmph while running 10 cm above the ground.
- The train Chuo Shinkansen, in its first phase, will connect three of the largest cities of Japan, covering 286 km distance between Tokyo and Nagoya in 40 minutes from its current 86 minutes.
- Also, there are plans to extend the line further to cover Kyoto and Osaka by the year 2045. Once the line is completed, the travel time between the three cities will be 67 minutes as compared to the current 1.42 hours time.
- It has also been reported that the trains, having aluminum alloy bodies will run 40 metre underground. Also, the trains will have the capacity to accelerate from 0 to 160 kmph in 30 seconds and to its maximum speed of 500 kmph in around three minutes.
- The developers have claimed that the Maglev used in Japan’s driverless bullet train is not like the Chinese Maglev which runs in Shanghai. The technology used in Chinese Maglev is that of German, while the Japanese train has used domestic technology.
- It is being said that the Maglev will ease the pressure on line between Tokyo and Osaka, which is the busiest route and the oldest in Japan.
- The Maglev train has been developed at a cost of 5.5 trillion Yen (USD 48.24 billion or Rs 3.5 trillion).
- The developers are looking for ways to export the Maglev system in the northeast corridor of the United States, linking Washington-New York-Boston area. However, it is being said that the cost of this system is higher as compared to the existing high-speed railway system. Thus, the export possibilities are limited.
- Interestingly, the Maglev train is also being considered as the safest Shinkansen with powerful magnets keeping the train set on the centre of the concrete pathway even during earthquakes.
