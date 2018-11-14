Maglev trains at 500 kmph! Know all about Japan’s driverless bullet train

The driverless bullet train is capable of clocking a speed of 500 kmph while running 10 cm above the ground.

Maglev, with the capability of achieving speeds of 500 kmph, is the first driverless bullet train of Japan. Maglev (short for magnetic-levitation), has been developed keeping in mind Japan’s domestic requirements and not in competition with China, according to its developer quoted in a PTI report. The driverless bullet train which has been touted as the future of public transport across the globe, will be unveiled in Japan by the year 2027. According to the report, considering the close relationship between India and Japan, India is keen to check out the technology. Moreover, Japan is excited about the possibilities of using technology as a medium of mass transit. Here are some interesting facts about the Maglev train: