Madurai-Chennai Tejas Express gets new ‘MAGICBOX’ WiFi system with 500 hours of entertainment for passengers

Indian Railways’ Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express gets free entertainment boost: Non-stop unlimited fun with movies, music and games guaranteed in your premium semi-high speed train! A new WiFi entertainment system ‘MAGICBOX’ has been introduced in the Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express, which runs between Chennai Egmore station and Madurai. The Southern Railways (SR) zone of the Railway Ministry has taken the initiative of installing the entertainment system in the semi-high speed Tejas Express train as a modern passenger-friendly facility. A Southern Railways official told Financial Express Online that the WiFi entertainment system ‘MAGICBOX’ will enable passengers to access 500 hours worth of non-stop entertainment from their own mobile phones, laptops or other such electronic devices.

This new facility was introduced in the semi-high speed train, based upon the feedback from passengers, who said that a premium train like Tejas Express must offer entertainment avenues to passengers, in order to enhance the joy and comfort of travelling. The Tejas Express coaches were earlier provided with the seat-mounted infotainment system which was later removed after passengers complained about its frequent malfunction during regular operations. In this regard, formal instruction from the Railway Board also came to discontinue all its seat-mounted infotainment systems. The administration had faced problems in updating the software and content.

According to the Southern Railway Zone, the WiFi entertainment ‘MAGICBOX’ has been pre-installed with content such as movies, music, information on government schemes, kids content. It also consists of content in regional languages for the multilingual passengers in the trains.

How to use WiFi MAGIC BOX on Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express:

Turn off the mobile data when connecting with Magic Box WiFi

Open WiFi in your device (laptop, phone, pads)

Select MAGIC BOX

Open Safari or any other search engine

Type Magicbox.com

Enter name and mobile number and register

Enjoy the advertisement-free content

Train number 22672/22671 Tejas Express between Madurai and Chennai was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu on March 1, 2019. The train runs on all days except Thursday and covers the 500 km distance between the two cities six hours 30 minutes. Manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, the train boasts of business-class facilities such as snack trays, CCTV cameras, automatic sliding doors, LED lighting, sofa-style cushioned seats, USB charging points and more.