Ludhiana railway station revamp: Indian Railways releases first glimpse of the proposed design

Punjab’s Ludhiana Junction Railway Station is set to be revamped at an expected cost of around Rs 300 crore. The project, which is part of the ongoing redevelopment of the Indian Railways, has been in the works for a long time. On Thursday, the Ministry of Railways released a glimpse of the proposed design of the station.

“A fascinating upgrade for the trade & commerce hub of Punjab! A glimpse of the proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Ludhiana Jn. Station, read the tweet.

The project will be carried out through an integrated procurement, construction, and engineering process. It is estimated that the work on the station will be completed in about 24 months.

The authorities plan to provide various lifts and stairs at the station to make it easier for passengers to reach the platform. They also plan to link the station with the elevated roads. A second floor will additionally be built under the project.

Besides these, other facilities such as a VIP lounge, food courts, and air-conditioned waiting rooms will also be added to the station. This will be the first major revamp of the station, which was opened in 1860 by the Britishers. It is one of the major junctions of the Ferozepur railways division.

The authorities are also planning to link the station with the Shamnagar road. Although the station has not undergone any major renovation since it was established, it will still get an upgraded entrance. This will be done in two phases. The parking areas, civil lines, and food courts will additionally get upgraded.

The old residential quarters near the railway station will also be demolished to make space for the revamped station. The entry and exit points of the Civil lines and Old GT Road will additionally be improved. In addition, the railway yard will be upgraded to increase the speed of trains.