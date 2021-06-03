Lucknow Station Redevelopment Project: Indian Railways Charbagh station to boast new makeover! RLDA floats RFQ

A Request for Qualification (RFQ) has been floated by Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).

Charbagh Railway Station Redevelopment Project: For the redevelopment of Indian Railways’ Lucknow railway station, a Request for Qualification (RFQ) has been floated by Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA). Lucknow railway station redevelopment project includes complete integrated development as well as revamping of both LKO (NR) and LJN (NER) railway stations along with 12.23 acre commercial land parcel. The redevelopment of this railway station will be done on a DBFOT model under two phases at a cost of Rs 556.8 crores. Under this project, state-of-the-art amenities like segregation of arrival and departure, Foot-over Bridges, air-concourse, escalator and lifts, conducive facilities for specially-abled travellers, etc., will be provided in order to ensure a hassle-free travel experience.

According to RLDA, the deadline for the submission of RFQ from intending bidders is 24 June 2021. The cost of phase 1 of this redevelopment project is estimated at Rs 442.5 crore over a period of three years whereas the cost of phase 2 is likely to incur an amount of Rs 114.3 crores over two years. According to the authority, the design shall be incorporating the concept of Green Building. Besides, it will adhere to the life-cycle cost minimization approach, which will be the hallmarks of the newly redeveloped railway station. Moreover, the heritage look of the existing grand railway station building will be retained under this project.

RLDA mentioned that the bid intends to pre-qualify as well as shortlist suitable applicants who will be eligible for participation in the bid stage. It will be mandatory for the concessionaire to undertake Lucknow railway station’s upgradation and redevelopment, including the ‘Station Component’ or ‘Mandatory Component’ as well as the ‘Station Estate Component,’ followed by the station’s maintenance and operation. The developer who is selected will be responsible for arranging and paying for all the utilities. Besides, the responsibility of the developer will also include payment of taxes, infrastructure charges, scrutiny fee as well as other cess and taxes to the local body as per the prevailing norms.