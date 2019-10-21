Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express private train delayed! IRCTC sends SMS to passengers to claim refund of this amount

While departing from Lucknow railway station, the IRCTC-operated train got delayed by over two hours.

Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, India’s first private train, delayed for the first time! On 19 October 2019, the Tejas Express running from Lucknow to the national capital got delayed for the first time since its inauguration earlier this month. While departing from Lucknow railway station, the IRCTC-operated train got delayed by over two hours. The 450 passengers who were on board that day will now get a refund of Rs 250 each.

The train offers free rail travel insurance to passengers, worth Rs 25 lakh. Moreover, as per its refund policy, Rs 100 is refunded to passengers if the train is delayed for more than one hour and Rs 250 if delayed over two hours. This is the first time that a partial refund option has been made available to train passengers in India on account of delays.

According to details shared by IRCTC with Financial Express Online, on the return journey from Delhi to Lucknow, the Tejas Express left New Delhi Railway station (NDLS) at around 5:30 PM instead of 3:35 PM. As the train was delayed for less than two hours, Rs 100 each will be refunded to the 500 onboard passengers. The corporation also said that an SMS has been sent to passengers with the link of the website where the travel insurance number can be submitted by them for the refund.

Train number 82501 Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express departs from Lucknow NE station at 6:10 AM to reach NDLS at 12:25 PM (except Tuesdays). On the same day, train number 82502 New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express departs from NDLS at 3:35 PM to reach Lucknow NE station at 10:05 PM. En route in both directions, the Tejas Express halts at Ghaziabad and Kanpur Central railway stations.

The fully air-conditioned train has nine chair car coaches and one executive chair car coach. The train has a total carrying capacity of 758 passengers. It offers various modern facilities including baggage pick up-drop facility, a variety of food items, a luxury lounge, exclusive ticket booking, nominal cancellation charges, free rail travel insurance, etc.