Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, India’s first private train by IRCTC, to be flagged off on October 4; see booking details

Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express: Get ready to travel on IRCTC’s first private train! The much-awaited Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is all set to be flagged off on 4 October 2019 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The train will be operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), with the corporation being responsible for both, running the train as well as fixing the fares. Apart from Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express will also be operated by IRCTC in the coming months. Piyush Goyal-chaired Railway Ministry hopes that the success of this experiment will pave way for inviting more private operators in the future.

Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express: Schedule & booking details

The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will take over six hours to complete the journey in each direction while halting at Kanpur Central and Ghaziabad railway stations. The train will consist of one executive class AC chair car coach with 56 seats and nine AC chair car coaches with each coach having 78 seats. The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will run six days a week except on Tuesdays. The train will have a total carrying capacity of 758 passengers. The train will depart from Lucknow every morning at 6:10 AM to reach New Delhi at 12:25 PM. The train will leave the national capital the same day at 4:30 PM to reach Lucknow at 10:45 PM.

The tickets of Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express can only be booked on the official website of IRCTC (irctc.co.in) and IRCTC rail Connect app. However, tickets can also be booked through authorized IRCTC agents. According to IRCTC, the train will have an advanced reservation period of 60 days.

The current booking facility will be available after the preparation of the first chart. Moreover, an AC chair car coach with 78 seats will be available for group booking. However, the train will not support any tatkal or premium tatkal quota. Interestingly, the train passengers will get free rail travel insurance worth Rs 25 lakh.