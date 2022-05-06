L&T bags large order from Bullet Train project

The railways business of L&T Construction has secured a large contract from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to construct 116 route kilometre of high-speed ballastless trackworks for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project, popularly referred to as the Bullet Train Project.

The scope of the MAHSR T3 Package includes design, supply, construction and testing & commissioning track works on a design-build lump sum price basis for the double line high speed railway between Vadodara and Sabarmati in Gujarat. Japanese Shinkansen track technology will be adopted in this project. Upon completion, this slab track system will enable trains to travel at speeds of up to 320 kilometre per hour.

L&T is already executing civil viaduct and station packages and special steel bridges packages for the MAHSR project.